Chippewa Falls McDonalds torn down, new McDonalds building planned for location

McDonald's Logo
McDonald's Logo(Associated Press)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls McDonalds on Prairie View Road was leveled Tuesday, but a whole new McDonalds building will be replacing it.

Mayor Greg Hoffman says the new building will have an updated design and the back will now face Highway 124, the front will face Kwik Trip. They will also work on enhanced landscaping.

Hoffman says they hope to have the new building up and running by late summer.

