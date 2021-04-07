Advertisement

City of Eau Claire lifts alternative side parking

Eau Claire city hall
Eau Claire city hall
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire has lifted the alternative side parking restriction due to the relatively mild winter and early spring.

The city says the parking restrictions have been suspended April 7 through May 1. Parking on both sides of the street will now be permitted until Nov. 1.

The mild weather has allowed the city to conduct their extensive street clearing operations.

Normal street sweeping will continue through the summer and fall.

