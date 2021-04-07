Human trafficking suspects arrested in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two human trafficking suspects have been arrested in the county.

Law enforcement say at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, a citizen reported a woman walking on County Road H between Fairchild and Stanley. When deputies arrived to the area, they found Catherine Ottinger lying in the ditch. She told them she and Scoville had been living in a tent on property near County Road H in Chippewa County.

Both Scoville and Ottinger are currently being held at the Eau Claire County Jail.

Officials say in March, Scoville was charged with 32 separate offenses following a long-term investigation in the Village of Fairchild. The charges included human trafficking, false imprisonment, sexual assault and more. The sheriff’s office says Ottinger was also charged.

Catherine Ottinger has been arrested. (WEAU)

Mark Scoville has been arrested. (WEAU)

