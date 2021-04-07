Incumbents win re-election to Eau Claire City Council, ECASD School Board

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - All five incumbent members of the Eau Claire City Council, as well as all three Eau Claire Area School District School Board members up for re-election, won their races in the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.

Andrew Werthmann secured a resounding victory over challenger Gabriel Michael Marten Schlieve in Eau Claire Alderperson District 5. Similarly-lopsided victories were had by Jeremy Gragert in District 3, over challenger Josh Stanley, and Emily Anderson in District 2, over challenger Kyle Woodman.

Emily Berge of District 1 and Jill Christopherson of District 4 ran unopposed.

In the election for ECASD School Board, three incumbents and one challenger vied for three spots, with the trio of incumbents securing re-election. Erica Zerr, Joshua Clements, and Marquell Johnson all won back their seats, finishing ahead of challenger Kathleen A. Kivlin.

