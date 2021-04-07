Advertisement

Incumbents win re-election to Eau Claire City Council, ECASD School Board

All 5 incumbent members of the Eau Claire City Council, as well as 3 incumbent ECASD School Board members, won their contests in the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.(WTVY)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - All five incumbent members of the Eau Claire City Council, as well as all three Eau Claire Area School District School Board members up for re-election, won their races in the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.

Andrew Werthmann secured a resounding victory over challenger Gabriel Michael Marten Schlieve in Eau Claire Alderperson District 5. Similarly-lopsided victories were had by Jeremy Gragert in District 3, over challenger Josh Stanley, and Emily Anderson in District 2, over challenger Kyle Woodman.

Emily Berge of District 1 and Jill Christopherson of District 4 ran unopposed.

In the election for ECASD School Board, three incumbents and one challenger vied for three spots, with the trio of incumbents securing re-election. Erica Zerr, Joshua Clements, and Marquell Johnson all won back their seats, finishing ahead of challenger Kathleen A. Kivlin.

You can view the full election results page here, and check out county-by-county results here.

