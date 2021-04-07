L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library close to fundraising goal

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library announced Wednesday they are close to the $7 million public fundraising goal, which includes a $300 pledge by four children.

The library says $6.2 million has been raised so far, with more than 600 donors contributing to the fund. The City of Eau Claire has also pledged another $11.5 million towards the project which is scheduled to start construction in May.

Jacob Gabler, 10, has designed a logo in recognition of the library effort. The logo says “Blasting Off to a New Chapter”, and will be printed on t-shirts that will be given to library volunteers.

Co-chairs of the fundraising efforts say they are optimistic the $7 million total will be reached soon.

