Advertisement

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library close to fundraising goal

L.E. Phillips Memorial Library fundraising campaign is close to their $7 million goal.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Library fundraising campaign is close to their $7 million goal.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library announced Wednesday they are close to the $7 million public fundraising goal, which includes a $300 pledge by four children.

The library says $6.2 million has been raised so far, with more than 600 donors contributing to the fund. The City of Eau Claire has also pledged another $11.5 million towards the project which is scheduled to start construction in May.

Jacob Gabler, 10, has designed a logo in recognition of the library effort. The logo says “Blasting Off to a New Chapter”, and will be printed on t-shirts that will be given to library volunteers.

Co-chairs of the fundraising efforts say they are optimistic the $7 million total will be reached soon.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Altoona High School students sitting outside the building during their walkout in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona high schoolers stage walkout
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
26-year-old pronounced dead at the scene of St. Croix County crash

Latest News

Memorial volleyball 2021
Eau Claire Memorial Volleyball finds success in the alternate season
Campaign sign for Mitch Reynolds
Mitch Reynolds reacts to mayoral victory in La Crosse
Police Generic
Human trafficking suspects arrested in Eau Claire County
Sofa's for Service in Need of Bed Donations
Sofa's for Service in Need of Bed Donations