Advertisement

Lightning sparks grass fire in Stanley Tuesday afternoon

A small grass fire was ignited after lightning struck a power pole in Stanley on Tuesday...
A small grass fire was ignited after lightning struck a power pole in Stanley on Tuesday afternoon.(Stanley Police Dept.)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - A small grass fire was ignited after lightning struck a power pole in Stanley on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Stanley Police Department, lightning hit a power pole at the intersection of County Highway NN and Pine Street, near Martino’s Restaurant on the southeast side of Stanley, which caused the grass in the area to catch on fire.

The Stanley Police Department said the lightning strike and grass fire occurred around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

No damage to any structures or property was reported after the fire was contained by the Stanley Fire Department. Additionally, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This afternoon just before 3:45pm, this was the result of that eardrum-rattling clap of thunder in the area. A power...

Posted by Stanley Police Department on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

FEMA recommends that each household knows and understands what to do in the event of a wildfire. Generally, here are some tips to be aware of in the event of a wildfire:

  • Recognize Warnings and Alerts: Have several ways to receive alerts.
  • Make an Emergency Plan: Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands what to do if you need to quickly evacuate.
  • Review Important Documents: Make sure your insurance policies and personal documents (like ID) are up to date.
  • Know your Evacuation Zone: Learn your evacuation routes, practice with household, pets, and identify where you will go.
  • Gather Supplies: Have enough supplies for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, maskspet supplies in your go bag or car trunk.
  • Stay Safe During: Evacuate immediately if authorities tell you to do so!
  • Returning Home After a Wildfire: Do not return home until authorities say it is safe to do so.

More resources about wildfire safety are available by clicking here. You can learn about fire danger and burning restrictions in your area on the Wisconsin DNR website by clicking here.

Stanley Fire 040621
Stanley Fire 040621(WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Altoona High School students sitting outside the building during their walkout in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona high schoolers stage walkout
Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident
17-year-old dies from injuries after La Crosse County crash

Latest News

Skywarn 13 Forecast Hello Wisc. (4/7/21)
Buddy Check 13: Importance of Support During Cancer (4/7/21)
Buddy Check 13: Importance of Support During Cancer (4/7/21)
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (4/7/21)
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (4/7/21)
Crowd waits for cancer patient's first chemotherapy appointment
SPONSORED: Local cancer patient surprised by support group at first chemo treatment