Lightning sparks grass fire in Stanley Tuesday afternoon

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - A small grass fire was ignited after lightning struck a power pole in Stanley on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Stanley Police Department, lightning hit a power pole at the intersection of County Highway NN and Pine Street, near Martino’s Restaurant on the southeast side of Stanley, which caused the grass in the area to catch on fire.

The Stanley Police Department said the lightning strike and grass fire occurred around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

No damage to any structures or property was reported after the fire was contained by the Stanley Fire Department. Additionally, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This afternoon just before 3:45pm, this was the result of that eardrum-rattling clap of thunder in the area. A power... Posted by Stanley Police Department on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Stanley Fire 040621 (WEAU)

