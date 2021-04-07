Lightning sparks grass fire in Stanley Tuesday afternoon
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - A small grass fire was ignited after lightning struck a power pole in Stanley on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Stanley Police Department, lightning hit a power pole at the intersection of County Highway NN and Pine Street, near Martino’s Restaurant on the southeast side of Stanley, which caused the grass in the area to catch on fire.
The Stanley Police Department said the lightning strike and grass fire occurred around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
No damage to any structures or property was reported after the fire was contained by the Stanley Fire Department. Additionally, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
FEMA recommends that each household knows and understands what to do in the event of a wildfire. Generally, here are some tips to be aware of in the event of a wildfire:
- Recognize Warnings and Alerts: Have several ways to receive alerts.
- Make an Emergency Plan: Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands what to do if you need to quickly evacuate.
- Review Important Documents: Make sure your insurance policies and personal documents (like ID) are up to date.
- Know your Evacuation Zone: Learn your evacuation routes, practice with household, pets, and identify where you will go.
- Gather Supplies: Have enough supplies for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, masks, pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk.
- Stay Safe During: Evacuate immediately if authorities tell you to do so!
- Returning Home After a Wildfire: Do not return home until authorities say it is safe to do so.
