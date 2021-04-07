Nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY) - Wisconsin will cross an important threshold of getting “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine to 2 million residents Thursday -- if it hasn’t met that milestone already. The Department of Health Services reports 1,987,677 state residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s less than 13,000 residents shy of the milestone when the state is averaging 32,645 shots per day for people who live in Wisconsin, with its estimated population of almost 6 million people. These numbers may be a day or two behind as vaccinators’ reports are still coming in.

According to Wednesday’s DHS report, vaccinators administered 3,195,625 shots of COVID-19 vaccines to residents and non-residents, such as people who live near the state line or work in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of 75,256 doses since Tuesday. By our calculations, the state’s 7-day average is 55,310 doses per day.

Looking at only Wisconsin residents, 43,623 more people received the vaccine since Tuesday’s report.

A total 1,227,807 state residents have completed their vaccination regimen, either receiving two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s 42,329 more people since Tuesday, with the state averaging 25,238 people finishing their vaccinations every day for the past 7 days.

This positive news comes at a time when Wisconsin and the nation are seeing another rise in the spread of the coronavirus and health officials are asking people to keep their guard up. The 7-day average of new cases climbed to 657 a day by our calculations Wednesday after the state reported 727 new positive tests. While not close the rates we saw in January, it’s the eighth time in 10 days the daily cases were over 500 after hitting months-long lows early last month. The new cases were spread across 63 counties.

The 7-day average for the positivity rate rose again and is now at 3.7%, up from 3.5% on Tuesday. The state is gauging the spread of the COVID-19 virus by the positivity rate looking at all tests, including people tested multiple times.

Wisconsin now has 581,797 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Active cases represent 1.3% of all coronavirus cases since February 5, 2020. There are 7,715 people in the state who were diagnosed in the past 30 days. The percentage of recovered cases fell from 97.6% to 97.5%, or 567,185 people. The death rate is holding steady at 1.14% after falling from 1.15% over the weekend; this is due in part to new cases outpacing fatal ones.

The DHS reported 5 more deaths, bringing the toll to 6,653. The deaths were in Jefferson, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Milwaukee and Washington counties.

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATION NUMBERS

Since December 13, 2020, more than 1 in 3 people in Wisconsin (34.1%) received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 1 in 5 (21.1%) are fully vaccinated, including 65.2% of senior adults, which is probably helping to keep the death count low.

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 3,364,565 ADMINISTERED: 3,195,625

PFIZER: 1,675,788 MODERNA: 1,419,387 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 100,158

FIRST DOSE: 1,987,677 (34.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,227,807 (21.1%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 38,723 (37.0%) FULLY VACCINATED: 25,990 (24.8%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 22,141 (34.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 14,724 (22.8%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 47,459 (40.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 29,495 (25.0%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 12,659 (27.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 8,024 (17.7%)

Vaccinations by percentage of age group:

16-17: 7.9% vaccinated/1.2% completed

18-24: 19.6% vaccinated/8.7% completed

25-34: 27.5% vaccinated/14.2% completed

35-44: 34.4% vaccinated/17.5% completed

45-54: 36.1% vaccinated/17.8% completed

55-64: 45.9% vaccinated/19.2% completed

65+: 77.1% vaccinated/65.2% completed

HOSPITAL READINESS

After days of hospitalizations above average, the DHS reported 25 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down sharply from the 7-day average of 42 hospitalizations per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) on Tuesday reported 275 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, and 75 are in ICU -- the most patients in ICU since March 5 and the most in hospitals at one time since March 1.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 265 ICU beds are open in the state’s 136 hospitals, or 18.1% of their ICU beds. There are 2,055 of all types of beds unoccupied -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- or 18.4% of the state’s hospital beds. These are for all patients, not just COVID-19.

We use terms like “available” and “unoccupied,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Adams – 1,649 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Barron – 5,569 cases (+13) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,330 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,252 cases (+6) (21 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,204 cases (+7) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,176 cases (+3) (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,680 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 4,460 cases (+18) (31 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,306 cases (+10) (105 deaths)

Jackson - 2,583 cases (+3) (26 deaths)

Juneau - 3,043 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,487 cases (+5) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,391 cases (+3) (36 deaths)

Pepin – 822 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,673 cases (+10) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,068 cases (+13) (43 deaths)

Price – 1,188 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Rusk - 1,273 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,578 cases (23 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,970 cases (+23) (49 deaths)

Taylor - 1,831 cases (+5) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,481 cases (+6) (38 deaths)

Vernon – 1,882 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Washburn – 1,367 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

