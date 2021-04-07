Reynolds defeats Markussen in La Crosse mayoral race

Advertisement

Mitch Reynolds defeats Vicki Markussen in La Crosse mayoral race
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Coulee Region, the big race in Tuesday’s spring election was for La Crosse mayor.

Voters elected a new person to the post, after two-term Mayor Tim Kabat announced he would not run again.

Businessman Mitch Reynolds defeated La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Vicki Markussen in a close race to be the city’s 43rd mayor.

Reynolds spoke with WEAU about why he chose to run for the office.

“There are a lot of needs that we can address in this community that are significant that are related to recession from the pandemic but are also related to the infrastructure needs that we have in the city. So that’s super key for me. And then really focusing on what we need to do to identify ways to increase the quality and affordability of housing in the city of La Crosse, over and over again I’m hearing that is an important issue for the city,” he said.

Reynolds faces several challenges as mayor, including budget problems caused by the pandemic, a severed relationship between the School District of La Crosse and the La Crosse Police Department with the school resource officer program, and PFAS water contamination on French Island.

