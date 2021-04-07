Advertisement

Study shows a third of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental health or neurological symptoms

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds that one in three people who had COVID-19 may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms.

Researchers writing in the journal Lancet Psychiatry said 34% of COVID-19 survivors received a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis within six months of infection.

Anxiety and mood disorders were the two most diagnosed.

Conditions were more severe in hospitalized patients, but they were also common in outpatients.

The study examined electronic health records of more than 230,000 patients, making it the largest study of its kind yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Altoona High School students sitting outside the building during their walkout in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona high schoolers stage walkout
Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident
17-year-old dies from injuries after La Crosse County crash

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU agency: Rare clots possibly linked to AstraZeneca shot
A small grass fire was ignited after lightning struck a power pole in Stanley on Tuesday...
Lightning sparks grass fire in Stanley Tuesday afternoon
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
Los Angeles sheriff will reveal cause of Tiger Woods crash
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin’s actions as trial continues
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
Jill Biden announcing next steps for military family program