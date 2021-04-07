Advertisement

Turnout barely tops 20% for Wisconsin spring election

(Ana Medina)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout for Wisconsin’s spring election, which had only one statewide race on the ballot with a handful of locally hot contests, barely topped 20%, based on unofficial results.

That’s on par with other elections where the state superintendent of schools is on the ballot. In 2017, turnout was just under 16% and in 2013, when there was also a contested Supreme Court race, turnout was just over 20%.

In Tuesday’s election, just over 921,000 people voted in the race for superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction won by Jill Underly.

She defeated Deb Kerr by 16 percentage points, based on unofficial tallies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

