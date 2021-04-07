Advertisement

Ty Emberson to begin his professional hockey career

(WEAU)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, ARIZONA (NHL/Coyotes Press Release) -- Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Ty Emberson to a three-year entry-level contract beginning this season (2020-21). Emberson will report to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased to sign Ty to an entry-level contract,” said Armstrong. “Ty is a good two-way defenseman who can play in all situations. He is another good prospect for us, and we look forward to monitoring his development.”

This past season, the 20-year-old Emberson registered 4-9-13 with six penalty minutes (PIM) in 31 games with the University of Wisconsin (NCAA). He was named team captain at the beginning of the 2020-21 season and finished the year on the Big Ten All-Tournament team, was an Academic All-Big Ten and an honorable mention All-Big Ten.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin recorded 9-25-34 and 69 PIM in 101 career games in college. He has also represented the United States on multiple occasions including the Under-17, Under-18 and, most recently, the Under-20 IIHF World Junior Championship in Czech Republic.

Emberson was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (73rd overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Altoona High School students sitting outside the building during their walkout in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona high schoolers stage walkout
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
26-year-old pronounced dead at the scene of St. Croix County crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, left, talks to...
UW posts Athletic Director job listing; here’s what it takes
The Brewers welcomed back fans to American Family Field with Covid precautions and a few...
Brewers bring back tailgating
After missing the entire 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Eau Claire Express...
“We’re back!” The Eau Claire Express announce their return for 2021 season
Stout baseball battles Eau Claire at Carson Park.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, April 6th