Ty Emberson to begin his professional hockey career

GLENDALE, ARIZONA (NHL/Coyotes Press Release) -- Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Ty Emberson to a three-year entry-level contract beginning this season (2020-21). Emberson will report to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased to sign Ty to an entry-level contract,” said Armstrong. “Ty is a good two-way defenseman who can play in all situations. He is another good prospect for us, and we look forward to monitoring his development.”

This past season, the 20-year-old Emberson registered 4-9-13 with six penalty minutes (PIM) in 31 games with the University of Wisconsin (NCAA). He was named team captain at the beginning of the 2020-21 season and finished the year on the Big Ten All-Tournament team, was an Academic All-Big Ten and an honorable mention All-Big Ten.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin recorded 9-25-34 and 69 PIM in 101 career games in college. He has also represented the United States on multiple occasions including the Under-17, Under-18 and, most recently, the Under-20 IIHF World Junior Championship in Czech Republic.

Emberson was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (73rd overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

