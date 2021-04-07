Advertisement

Underly leads Kerr in Wisconsin schools superintendent race

Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly(WMTV)
By Elise Romas
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly led former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr in the race to become Wisconsin’s next superintendent of schools, based on early returns.

With more than a quarter of precincts reporting Tuesday, Underly had a double-digit lead over Kerr.

See the full results here

The race was officially nonpartisan, but Democrats and their money lined up solidly behind Underly who was also backed by the state teachers’ union.

Kerr found support from Republicans, including former Gov. Scott Walker. Kerr ran as a strong supporter of the voucher program, a favorite of conservatives, while Underly is an opponent.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge
Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy! from April 5 through...
Aaron Rodgers begins guest-hosting Jeopardy! Monday
Buffalo County (Fountain City) Crash
Two people hurt in semi & SUV crash in Buffalo Co.
While the State Superintendent of Public Instruction battle between Deborah Kerr and Jill...
A look at the 2021 Wisconsin spring election

Latest News

Vote
One Year Later: Voting in a pandemic
Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Alvarez announces plan to retire as Wisconsin athletic director
COVID Vaccine Guidelines
COVID Vaccine Guidelines