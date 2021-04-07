Underly leads Kerr in Wisconsin schools superintendent race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly led former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr in the race to become Wisconsin’s next superintendent of schools, based on early returns.

With more than a quarter of precincts reporting Tuesday, Underly had a double-digit lead over Kerr.

The race was officially nonpartisan, but Democrats and their money lined up solidly behind Underly who was also backed by the state teachers’ union.

Kerr found support from Republicans, including former Gov. Scott Walker. Kerr ran as a strong supporter of the voucher program, a favorite of conservatives, while Underly is an opponent.

