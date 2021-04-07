UW posts Athletic Director job listing; here’s what it takes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Barry Alvarez set to step down this summer, the University of Wisconsin-Madison has taken the first step toward filling his sizable shoes. On Wednesday, the university posted the job listing, advertising its soon to be vacant Athletic Director seat.

According to the posting, the next AD only has to oversee a program that generates $130 million in revenue and affects more than a half-billion dollars to the Wisconsin economy. No pressure there. Of course, as the listing points out “UW has one of the most loyal fan and donor bases in intercollegiate athletics.”

For those worried about how much they’ll be paid, UW simply says that number is negotiable. Alvarez was making north of a million dollars when he signed his last deal with the university, but it’s probably easier to pick up the bigger checks with Rose Bowl and Big Ten championship rings on your fingers.

The university explains the position encompasses academic and athletic success, budgeting for the department, fundraising, staying in compliance with the NCAA guidelines and more.

For those still interested, the university identifies the principal duties, of which there are nearly 20:

Identify, hire, support, and evaluate head coaches in all 23 Badger varsity sports.

Field teams that sustain competitive success at commensurate or greater levels in comparison with Badger teams in recent history.

Provide oversight and support of all athletic department personnel.

Oversee the planning and operation of the unit’s $160 million annual budget.

Work collaboratively with senior-level UW campus administration.

Develop and sustain consistent, transparent communication with the athletic board chair and faculty athletics representatives in the context of the UW’s shared governance infrastructure.

Partner with the university to raise funds from alumni, friends, and the State of Wisconsin to support approved plans for athletic facilities, scholarships, operations and personnel. Establish fundraising goals with detailed plans on how these goals will be achieved.

Promote UW and the UW athletic program to potential donors at any and all specified fundraising events.

Promote the UW to potential student-athletes and their families.

Oversee a robust program of academic, social, and career support for student-athletes.

Represent UW at meetings, including Big Ten Conference, NCAA, NACDA, National Football Foundation, and American Football Coaches Association, and serve on committees within these associations to strengthen UW’s voice and presence as a member in good standing.

Oversee the management of UW athletic facilities, including both their athletic and non-athletic uses.

Maintain an understanding of NCAA, Autonomy 5, and Big Ten Conference rules in order to promote and advance the program’s integrity and compliance.

Develop and sustain a culture that values diversity and inclusion, including such areas as recruitment, hiring, and programing.

Coordinate game scheduling and matters pertaining to tournaments and post-season competition with coaches and conference officials.

Oversee matters pertaining to student-athlete and staff compliance and discipline

Maintain a positive culture within the UW Athletic Department that embodies the values and attitudes of an outstanding intercollegiate athletics program at a pre-eminent academic institution.

Support and extend the role the role of athletics in carrying out the Wisconsin idea by outreach in the community and state.

Provide innovative leadership -- on UW’s campus and in pertinent conference and national settings -- on how the collegiate model evolves during the ensuing years of transition and reform.

Those who are ready to handle all of that can apply here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.