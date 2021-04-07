Advertisement

UW regents to consider eliminating excess credit surcharge

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System regents are set to consider eliminating a pricey surcharge for accumulating too many credits.

The regents established a policy in 2002 that calls for a surcharge on students who accumulate 165 credits or 30 credits more than required to graduate in their program, whichever is greater.

The fee is equal to 100 percent of resident tuition.

The surcharge generated $271,875 in revenue for the system between 2019 and 2021.

But system staff wrote in a memo that a 2018 study found the surcharges don’t improve graduation outcomes and increase student debt, hurting first-generation and low-income students.

The regents are scheduled to consider rescinding the policy at all institutions except UW-Madison at a meeting Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge
Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy! from April 5 through...
Aaron Rodgers begins guest-hosting Jeopardy! Monday
While the State Superintendent of Public Instruction battle between Deborah Kerr and Jill...
A look at the 2021 Wisconsin spring election
Buffalo County (Fountain City) Crash
Two people hurt in semi & SUV crash in Buffalo Co.

Latest News

Mitch Reynolds defeats Vicki Markussen in La Crosse mayoral race
Reynolds defeats Markussen in La Crosse mayoral race
One Year Later: Voting in a Pandemic
One Year Later: Voting in a Pandemic
All 5 incumbent members of the Eau Claire City Council, as well as 3 incumbent ECASD School...
Incumbents win re-election to Eau Claire City Council, ECASD School Board
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN