Advertisement

Wisconsin spring turkey hunt to begin in two weeks

turkey hunting
turkey hunting(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s spring turkey hunt will begin in two weeks, the state Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

The 2021 spring turkey hunt will begin April 21 and last through June 1. The DNR reminded hunters that the season includes six, seven-day periods that run Wednesday through the following Tuesday.

All of the DNR’s seven turkey management zones will be open for hunters to use.

The DNR reminded hunters that registering their harvest is critical in managing the wildlife population. Participants must register their turkey by 5 p.m. the day after recovery using the department’s Electronic Game Reporting system, or by calling 1-844-426-3734.

Hunters are also urged to purchase the Wild Turkey Stamp, which provides financial support for future opportunities in turkey management and hunting in the state.

For those under the age of 16 years old who want to participate this season, the spring turkey youth hunt will take place April 17 and 18.

The DNR encouraged hunters under the age of 12 and youth without a hunter education safety certificate to take part in the mentored hunting program. An eligible adult would accompany the child and follow the youth turkey hunting or mentored hunting program rules.

Youth hunters must also have a valid spring turkey license, stamp and harvest authorization, the DNR adds.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge
Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy! from April 5 through...
Aaron Rodgers begins guest-hosting Jeopardy! Monday
While the State Superintendent of Public Instruction battle between Deborah Kerr and Jill...
A look at the 2021 Wisconsin spring election
Buffalo County (Fountain City) Crash
Two people hurt in semi & SUV crash in Buffalo Co.

Latest News

Mitch Reynolds defeats Vicki Markussen in La Crosse mayoral race
Reynolds defeats Markussen in La Crosse mayoral race
One Year Later: Voting in a Pandemic
One Year Later: Voting in a Pandemic
All 5 incumbent members of the Eau Claire City Council, as well as 3 incumbent ECASD School...
Incumbents win re-election to Eau Claire City Council, ECASD School Board
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN