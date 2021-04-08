Advertisement

59-year-old Weyerhaeuser man dies after Chippewa County vehicle crash, fire

A Weyerhaeuser man died after a vehicle crash in Chippewa County.
A Weyerhaeuser man died after a vehicle crash in Chippewa County.(Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials have confirmed that a 59-year-old man from Weyerhaeuser has died after his vehicle crashed in Chippewa County and was then fully engulfed in flames.

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk says John Boncimino was found in the drivers seat of a car that was fully engulfed on April 4. The fire department was able to help put the fire out.

Initial investigation shows Boncimino was driving east on 200th Avenue just west of County Highway SS when the vehicle went into the ditch and hit a line fence. Deputies noted that the engine was running at a very high RPM rate for some time before the fire was put out, which may have contributed to the vehicle starting on fire.

The Chippewa County Coroner has ordered an autopsy to determined the official cause of death.

