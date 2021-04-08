Advertisement

Authorities: 8 hurt, 1 missing after explosion at Ohio plant

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an explosion and fire early Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Columbus, Ohio, left eight people injured and one person missing.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told reporters the explosion happened about 12:05 a.m. at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint facility, triggering a fire.

Authorities say some of the injured were able to get out of the plant while others were rescued before being taken to the hospital.

Crews early Thursday searched the site and worked to extinguish the fire.

Some nearby businesses were evacuated. The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Tuesday, the Cameron School Board voted stop requiring masks in school.
Cameron School District no longer requiring masks
Altoona High School students sitting outside the building during their walkout in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona high schoolers stage walkout
Police Generic
Human trafficking suspects arrested in Eau Claire County

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
Biden seems ready to extend US troop presence in Afghanistan
David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, will be...
Biden to announce new moves on guns
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Survey: Americans are saving their stimulus checks
Several members of law enforcement are among those who have testified in the Derek Chauvin trial
Chauvin trial: Cause of George Floyd's death in focus
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck area; testimony in trial continues