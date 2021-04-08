Advertisement

Cain 2 HRs, Woodruff sharp, Brewers beat Cubs 4-2 in 10

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain hits a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain hits a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Lorenzo Cain hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2. Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff had a no-hit bid going until Ian Happ led off the seventh with a clean single. Cain, who had missed three games with an oblique strain, hit a solo homer leading off the eighth. Joc Pederson tied it with his first home run for the Cubs, a drive in the bottom half off reliever Devin Williams. After automatic runner Daniel Robertson moved to third on a single by pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach in the 10th, Cain homered off Brandon Workman.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

