Eau Claire businesses provide senior perks for 2021 graduates

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a bittersweet time for graduating seniors this year. The class of 2021 spent most of their final year in high school learning online and at home.

Now Eau Claire parents are putting together something special for these students as they prepare to receive their diplomas.

“The 21st of March, April and May if any senior comes in they get 21% off of their entire order,” said Kim Chapman, owner of the Dairy Queen on Golf Rd. in Eau Claire.

Chapman says they’re giving graduating seniors discounts to show their appreciation for their hard work through a tough year.

“We just didn’t like how the seniors of last year and this year missed out on a lot of the fun parts about being a senior and a lot of our staff and seniors and juniors and a lot of them graduated last year so anything we could do to make their graduation a little special was worth it.”

Ice cream is just part of the community wide initiative started by a group of parents, like Christine Brown. Brown told WEAU,

“It really just took off. We have over 30 businesses participating.”

She says they want to make sure this is a memorable time for kids across Eau Claire, despite the unique challenges presented by the pandemic.

“We really tried to focus on businesses that we know our students love going to.”

Like Geno’s Pizza, where owner Scott Lafler is offering students two large pizzas for $20.21.

“Senior year is supposed to be the best it gets for high school students and they kind of got the short end of the stick this year so anything I could do to make things a little better for them I’m sure all about it,” Lafler said.

To receive the senior perks, the grads simply show a validation sticker at participating businesses.

“For the most part all of them have stepped up said absolutely we would love to do something for our seniors and I think it sends a message to our seniors that the community and area businesses support them,” said Brown.

Chapman says while they hope it makes the class of 2021 feel special, she thinks this should be a new tradition to celebrate each graduating class to come.

Other businesses taking part in offering special deals include Golds Gym, Wagner’s Lanes, All Family Dental, Alpha-Lit Marquee Letters, Avalon, Broome and Crow, Burger King, Burrachos,Casa Margarita, Casa Vallarta, Cousins Subs, Domino’s Pizza, Erbert’s and Gerbert’s, Fit Lab Nutrition, Hardee’s, Jim Bob’s Pizza, Johnny’s pizza shop, Kwik Trip, Mancino’s Grinders and Pizza, May’s Floral, Memorial Old Abe Locker Room, Morgan Music, Nicole’s Downtown Salon and Spa, Noodles and Co, Papa Johns, Papa Murphy’s, Party Outlet 50/50, Riverside Bike and Skate, Roadside Diner, Sharp Photo, Star Cup, Studio 22 cut, wax, pedi and more, and Taco Johns.

These deals expire at the end of May.

