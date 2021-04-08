Eau Claire Police respond to “drive-by-style shooting” along Sessions Street, students held inside temporarily

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Sessions St. in Eau Claire at 1:19 p.m. Thursday.

Public Information Officer Riley McLennan says the shooting was a drive-by style and the suspects fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving on scene. No suspects are currently in custody.

The Eau Claire Area School District said the incident did not happen on school property but because it was in close proximity to South Middle School and Meadowview Elementary School, students were kept inside to ensure safety.

Both schools were given the all clear from law enforcement and were allowed to return to normal school activities.

Nobody was injured and police believe this incident is isolated, and not random.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.