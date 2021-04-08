Fire destroys Black Bear Bar and Grill near Augusta

TOWN OF BRIDGE CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire overnight Wednesday destroyed the Black Bear Bar and Grill north of Augusta on Highway 27.

According to Fall Creek Area Fire District Chief Jamie Kaeding, both the FCAFD and Augusta Bridge Creek Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a possible structure fire at the Black Bear Bar and Grill, located near where the Eau Claire River flows out of Lake Eau Claire in north central Eau Claire County, at 10:44 p.m. When the crews arrived, they noticed that the fire had already burned through the roof of the building.

Augusta Bridge Creek Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook that when they arrived to the fire, flames were present on all sides of the building. The post indicated that fire crews were unable to save the Black Bear Bar and Grill.

Kaeding wrote in a Facebook post that the building was heavily damaged and likely to be declared a total loss.

Both agencies thanked the Fairchild Fire Department for assisting with the incident.

A home located nearby did not incur any damage. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The Bear Creek Bar and Grill was previously known as the Bear Creek Supper Club.

Bear Creek Bar and Grill is located north of Augusta and east of Fall Creek, near Lake Eau Claire. (WEAU)

