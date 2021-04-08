Advertisement

Janesville man accused in U.S. Capitol insurrection in court Thursday

He was wearing a “Wild Protest” t-shirt at the time, federal prosecutors say.
Caption
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wearing a t-shirt that read “Wild Protest,” a Janesville man was near the front of the pack trying to push his way into the Capitol on the January 6, federal prosecutors allege.

Michael Fitzgerald was arrested for his alleged role in the insurrection and was set to appear virtually in U.S. District Court on Thursday afternoon. In their complaint, prosecutors released multiple pictures of the man they claim to be Fitzgerald at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection.

Michael Fitzgerald was recorded Michael Fitzgerald wearing a t-shirt that reads "Wild Protest"...
Michael Fitzgerald was recorded Michael Fitzgerald wearing a t-shirt that reads "Wild Protest" during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, federal prosecutors allege.(Dept. of Justice)

After approximately 40 minutes inside the building, the man believed to be Fitzgerald climbed through a window to leave.

Two days after the riot, a tipster who saw the photos of alleged insurrectionists identified Fitzgerald to the FBI as one of the participants. The next day, federal agents met with him and confirmed he was the individual in one of the pictures, according to prosecutors.

The FBI wanted poster from which federal agents confirmed Michael Fitzgerald was a participant...
The FBI wanted poster from which federal agents confirmed Michael Fitzgerald was a participant in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.(Dept. of Justice)

Fitzgerald has been charged with:

  • Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder;
  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority;
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

