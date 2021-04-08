Advertisement

Man attempts to breach elephant exhibit at Milwaukee zoo

Authorities say the man wanted to impress his daughter.
Elephants at the Milwaukee Co. zoo
Elephants at the Milwaukee Co. zoo(Milwaukee Co. Zoo via WTMJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of climbing over a fence at the Milwaukee County Zoo’s elephant enclosure is facing a trespassing charge.

Sheriff’s officials detained the man after zoo security called deputies Wednesday afternoon. The man was escorted from the property.

Authorities say the man wanted to impress his daughter and climbed over a locked fenced area in the outdoor elephant exhibit. He started climbing over a secondary fence, but zoo officials say he never made it into the enclosure.

The incident took place nearly three weeks after a California man was arrested and charged after he was caught inside the San Diego Zoo’s elephant habitat with his 2-year-old daughter.

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (4/8/21)