Advertisement

Monkeys on the loose on Cincinnati’s west side, police say

A cemetery was the site of monkey sightings on Wednesday night.
A cemetery was the site of monkey sightings on Wednesday night.(Source: WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - About five monkeys are on the loose on Cincinnati’s west side, including some seen swinging in trees at a cemetery overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.

Police said they reached out to the Cincinnati Zoo to help round the primates up later Thursday at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery at West Eight Street and Enright Avenue.

Officers responded to the area about 10 p.m. Wednesday when residents reported monkey sightings. They have since cleared the scene but intend to return later this morning.

Police said they think they potentially escaped from a private collection at a home.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Tuesday, the Cameron School Board voted stop requiring masks in school.
Cameron School District no longer requiring masks
Police Generic
Human trafficking suspects arrested in Eau Claire County
Altoona High School students sitting outside the building during their walkout in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona high schoolers stage walkout

Latest News

The Bear Creek Bar and Grill was destroyed in a fire on April 7, 2021.
Fire destroys Black Bear Bar and Grill near Augusta
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting
Jobless claims have declined sharply since the virus slammed into the economy in March of last...
US jobless claims up to 744,000 as coronavirus still forces layoffs
LIVE: Derek Chauvin trial continues