New report shows no real increase in corn acres in the U.S.

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Last week when the USDA released its March Prospective Plantings Report, they caught many in agriculture by surprise. Economists at the Ag Department are projecting corn acres to grow by less than 1% with most of the major corn growing states showing fewer acres planted for this year. Iowa and Nebraska are expected to have 3% fewer corn acres, Illinois and Ohio will be down 4% with Minnesota holding at 8 million acres of corn this year. About the only states showing increases are North Dakota with 69% more corn acres, South Dakota with 13% more and Wisconsin showing an increase of 4%. But soybean acres will be up about 5% with most major growing states showing increase. North Dakota will be up the most with a 22% jump in bean acres, followed by South Dakota with a 15% increase, Wisconsin will be up 13% with Nebraska increasing bean acres by 6%, Minnesota up 5% with Iowa and Illinois both up 4%.

It looks like we’re finally going to get some money to fix our roads and bridges in Wisconsin and across the nation. President Biden’s American Jobs Plan will distribute over $2 trillion among the states for infrastructure upgrades. That includes $115 billion for road and bridge repair, 100 billion to expand high speed broadband across the country, another 100 billion dollars to upgrade and build new schools and an undetermined amount for climate and clean energy upgrades.

Wisconsin is in line to get a little over $5 billion of from that $2 trillion total. Of that, about $2billion would go to local governments based on a federal formula. With the rest of that money, Governor Evers wants $600 million to help small businesses, 50 million for tourism, 200 million dollars to upgrade the state’s infrastructure, including broadband expansion and $500 million on pandemic relief. Republicans in the Legislature don’t like that split as they are calling for $500 million just for broadband expansion.

Sign-up for the second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program restarted this past Monday and will continue for the next 60 days as the Biden Administration has made more crops and ag production eligible for those funds. And the Farm Service Agency has announced they have an additional 2 and a half million dollars to improve access and outreach to socially disadvantaged farmers.

