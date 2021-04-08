Advertisement

Republican Van Orden announces second bid against Kind

Rep. Ron Kind (D) and GOP candidate Derrick Van Orden will face off in Wisconsin's 3rd...
Rep. Ron Kind (D) and GOP candidate Derrick Van Orden will face off in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional district(Candidate photos)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Derrick Van Orden announced Thursday that he’s trying again to beat longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, of La Crosse.

Van Orden, a retired Navy Seal, narrowly lost to Kind in November in his first race for office. Kind won with 51% of the vote compared with nearly 49% for Van Orden.

Van Orden, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, has kept a high profile since the defeat, traveling to Washington, D.C., on the day of the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Van Orden insisted that he was there to peacefully protest and he condemned the violence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Tuesday, the Cameron School Board voted stop requiring masks in school.
Cameron School District no longer requiring masks
Police Generic
Human trafficking suspects arrested in Eau Claire County
Altoona High School students sitting outside the building during their walkout in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona high schoolers stage walkout

Latest News

The regents’ Education Committee eliminated the surcharge at all campus except UW-Madison...
UW regent committee erases excess credit surcharge
Elephants at the Milwaukee Co. zoo
Man attempts to breach elephant exhibit at Milwaukee zoo
The Bear Creek Bar and Grill was destroyed in a fire on April 7, 2021.
Fire destroys Black Bear Bar and Grill near Augusta
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (4/8/21)