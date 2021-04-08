Advertisement

UW regent committee erases excess credit surcharge

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) - A University of Wisconsin System regents subcommittee has signed off on eliminating a surcharge for most system students who accumulate too many credits.

The regents established a policy in 2002 that imposes a surcharge on students who accumulate 165 credits or 30 credits more than required to graduate from their program, whichever is greater.

The fee is equal to 100% of resident tuition.

System staff wrote in a memo that a 2018 study found such surcharges don’t improve graduation outcomes and increase student debt.

The regents’ Education Committee eliminated the surcharge at all campus except UW-Madison during a meeting Thursday at UW-Stout. The full Board of Regents will vote on the move on Friday.

