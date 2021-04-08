Advertisement

UW students who get vaccinated won’t be tested for virus

(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin students who get vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly for the virus under a policy that interim President Tommy Thompson calls an incentive to bolster vaccination rates on campus.

Thompson says the change he announced Wednesday is designed to maximize the number who get inoculated before they leave campuses and return home this summer.

The push to get as many faculty, staff and students vaccinated as possible comes as Thompson has already pledged to hold at least 75% of classes in person in the fall.

