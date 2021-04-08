WAGNER TAILS: Felix & Oscar and Sonny

BUFFALO AND CHIPPEWA COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Brothers Felix and Oscar are definitely not the “Odd Couple” (hopefully you get that TV series reference).

These two cats are best buds looking for a forever home where they can stay together. The five-month-old brothers are playful, curious, and full of energy.

Felix loves carrying his yellow fluff around with him. Oscar prefers his fluff ball on a spring on the cat tree.

After running, chasing and wrestling, the boys can be found snuggled together in their condo except, of course, when shelter staff members at the Buffalo County Humane Association are trying to take a picture of them.

If you’re looking for a cat with less energy, Sonny is available for adoption at the Chippewa Humane Association.

This 10-year-old was a surrender after his previous owner had trouble finding housing that would also accept her cats.

Sonny is described as sweet and loving and you can’t miss his long, beautiful fur. He’s looking for a quiet home with no dogs or young children. He might be okay with another cat. Sonny will let you know if he approves of another housemate.

