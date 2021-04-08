UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department gave a COVID-19 update for the County Thursday.

The health department opened the press conference by thanking everyone who has worked to keep the community stay year round, but also in the time of COVID for Public Health Week.

There have been 11,311 overall positive COVID-19 tests.

The county is currently averaging eight to nine cases per day, while the goal is to stay under 10 per day.

There are currently 84 active cases in isolation.

379 people have ever been hospitalized, adding in an increase of eight more people since last week.

105 individuals who have died, health officials say the deaths have remained at this level which is good news.

Cases coming from the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire currently make up 13% of total cases since start of September.

There are now 13 active public health investigations

The county is still in the high level- which means more than 100 cases in two weeks.

The current positivity rate is at 4.1%.

Testing numbers continue to be quite low according to health officials

Community spread is at 39%- which is in the red, Almost 40% of people do not know where they got COVID-19 from.

The health department says some health care centers are asking for a health insurance card, but they remind people that vaccines will be free of cost to them. Some insurance may be billed but a cost will not be sent to you.

Starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, vaccines were given at Zorn Arena.

37% of Eau Claire population has gotten one dose of their vaccine series

72% of 65+ have completed their vaccine series

