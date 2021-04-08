Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP plans for spending federal stimulus may not be allowed

Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly
Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The majority of Wisconsin Republicans’ plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money either may not be allowed under the law or might have to be repaid.

That’s according to reviews of the bills that are moving quickly through the Legislature by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Republicans are moving to pass bills that would spend the federal money as they want, rather than as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers intends.

A package of 11 bills introduced by Republicans this week were scheduled for a public hearing and vote in the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Altoona High School students sitting outside the building during their walkout in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona high schoolers stage walkout
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
26-year-old pronounced dead at the scene of St. Croix County crash

Latest News

Here’s a voter guide on what to bring to the polls, where to find your polling place, and how...
Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday’s Spring Election in Wisconsin
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Outside spending in superintendent race tops $1 million
Gov. Evers to ask for feedback about education spending in budget listening session
We break down the platforms of the candidates.
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction in the General Election