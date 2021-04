Wisconsin tops 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly two months

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) - More than 2 million Wisconsin residents are now vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite the progress, Wisconsin health officials are reporting more cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, with new cases back over 1,000 Thursday.

The state Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Thursday that 50,993 more people received a vaccine since Wednesday’s report, bringing the total number of state residents getting vaccinated to 2,038,670. That’s 35% of the state’s population.

The DHS further reports 1,276,478 Wisconsin residents have completed their vaccination regimen, either with one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. That’s a record increase of 48,761 from the day before. More than 1 in 5 people in Wisconsin (21.9%) is now fully vaccinated.

The DHS says testing found 1,046 new cases on Thursday, the first time that metric has been over 1,000 since February 11, almost two months ago. The 7-day average is up to 733 cases per day, the highest since February 16. The positivity rate’s 7-day average climbed again to 3.8% of all test results. New cases were identified in 65 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

COVID-19′s death toll rose to 6,667 with the addition of 14 deaths in 12 counties: Dane, Douglas (2), Kewaunee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Rock, Sauk, Washington, Waukesha (2) and Waushara. County case and death totals appear later in this article. Wisconsin is averaging 6 deaths per day. The death rate held steady at 1.14%, due in part to new cases outpacing deaths and vaccinations of older adults preventing the virus’s fatal effects.

Since February 5, 2020:

582,843 people tested positive for the coronavirus

27,971 were hospitalized (4.8% of all cases)

567,745 recovered (97.5%)

8,187 are active cases (1.4%)

6,667 died (1.14%).

THURSDAY’S VACCINATION NUMBERS

In all, vaccinators have distributed 3,286,594 doses of vaccines in Wisconsin since December 13. That’s a one-day increase of 90,969 doses, which is also a record.

By our calculations, Wisconsin is averaging 34,208 shots per day over the past 7 days, and 25,862 more state residents are fully vaccinated every day over the past week.

Since Monday, everyone 16 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Vaccinations by percentage of age group:

16-17: 9.1% vaccinated/1.3% completed

18-24: 20.6% vaccinated/9.5% completed

25-34: 28.6% vaccinated/15.0% completed

35-44: 35.6% vaccinated/18.5% completed

45-54: 37.4% vaccinated/18.9% completed

55-64: 47.5% vaccinated/20.5% completed

65+: 77.5% vaccinated/66.4% completed

Despite the progress, health officials are pleading for people to continue masking up, wash their hands frequently, and maintain a 6-foot distance from anyone who’s not in their household, because the virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading.

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 3,364,565 ADMINISTERED: 3,286,594

PFIZER: 1,720,356 MODERNA: 1,452,317 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 113,628

FIRST DOSE: 2,038,670 (35.0%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,276,478 (21.9%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 39,342 (37.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 26,877 (25.7%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 22,586 (34.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 15,182 (23.5%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 48,808 (41.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 30,564 (25.9%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 13,022 (28.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 8,343 (18.4%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 were back above average Thursday. The DHS says 77 more people were hospitalized, causing the 7-day average to jump from 42 to 48 patients a day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 268 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, with 65 in ICU. That’s 10 fewer in ICU and 7 fewer patients overall, bringing us down from Tuesday’s hospitalization numbers which were the highest in just over a month. We expect updated figures later Thursday afternoon.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 239 ICU beds unoccupied, which is 16.3% of the ICU beds in the state. The 136 hospitals have a total 1,773 open hospital beds -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation (15.9%). These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19.

We use terms like “available” and “unoccupied,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Adams – 1,652 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Barron – 5,572 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,330 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,256 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,209 cases (+5) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,178 cases (+2) (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,682 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 4,472 cases (+12) (31 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,311 cases (+5) (105 deaths)

Jackson - 2,586 cases (+3) (26 deaths)

Juneau - 3,046 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,495 cases (+8) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,396 cases (+5) (37 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 823 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,679 cases (+6) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,078 cases (+10) (43 deaths)

Price – 1,188 cases (7 deaths)

Rusk - 1,273 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,580 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,999 cases (+29) (49 deaths)

Taylor - 1,831 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,482 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Vernon – 1,884 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Washburn – 1,370 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

