Additional prison sentence for Eau Claire woman

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -This week, a judge added more time to the prison sentence of an Eau Claire woman, already sentenced for embezzling from an area nonprofit.

49-year-old Nicolle Wilson was sentenced in December to five years in prison along with 10 years of combined extended supervision and probation.

This was tied to stealing thousands of dollars from a local animal shelter.

Thursday, a judge ordered Wilson to an additional five years in prison.

The sentence is based on Wilson, as a tax preparer, applying for PPP loans using fake companies she created with her clients’ information.

