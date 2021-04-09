Advertisement

American Red Cross encourages Wisconsinites to get fire safety resources

The exterior of the American Red Cross branch in Charleston, W.VA. Officials say the region has...
The exterior of the American Red Cross branch in Charleston, W.VA. Officials say the region has a serious need for donations and volunteers,(chaelesse delpleche)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is encouraging Wisconsinites to sign up for fire safety preparedness resources in order to keep families safe.

The free resources include discussions around an escape plan and tips for talking with children about fires as part of the “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life” program, according to the organization. The Red Cross’ goal is to educate 100,000 people this spring about home fire safety.

Regional CEO of American Red Cross of Wisconsin, Mark Thomas, said that more than 1,400 people have been displaced by fires in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan since the start of the year.

“After this busy start to 2021, we’re proud to offer these free, virtual home fire resources as an easy, safe way to keep families prepared,” said Thomas.

Families can make their appointment for the resources by visiting redcross.org/WISmokeAlarms or calling (877) 618-6628.

The Red Cross added that it will work with fire department partners to potentially install free smoke alarms when it is safe to do so.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Eau Claire Police responded to a drive by shooting in the 2400 block of Sessions St.
Eau Claire Police respond to “drive-by-style shooting” along Sessions Street, students held inside temporarily
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Tuesday, the Cameron School Board voted stop requiring masks in school.
Cameron School District no longer requiring masks
Police Generic
Human trafficking suspects arrested in Eau Claire County

Latest News

UWEC holds virtual Viennese Ball
UW-Eau Claire’s Viennese Ball returns in virtual setting
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Eau Claire Memorial soccer battles La Crosse Central
SportScene 13 For Thursday, April 8th
Nonprofit Offers Hope for Finding Lost Dogs
Nonprofit Offers Hope for Finding Lost Dogs