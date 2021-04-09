Advertisement

Arenado’s late HR lifts Cards over Brewers in home debut

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nolan Arenado hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning of his home debut with the Cardinals, lifting St. Louis over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 as fans returned to Busch Stadium for the first time since 2019. Arenado, a five-time All-Star acquired from Colorado on Feb. 1 after eight seasons with the Rockies, followed a walk to Austin Dean with the score 1-1. Arenado turned on a first pitch 96.6 mph offering from Drew Rasmussen and sent the ball 373 feet to left for his second homer this season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Tuesday, the Cameron School Board voted stop requiring masks in school.
Cameron School District no longer requiring masks
Eau Claire Police responded to a drive by shooting in the 2400 block of Sessions St.
Eau Claire Police respond to “drive-by-style shooting” along Sessions Street, students held inside temporarily
Police Generic
Human trafficking suspects arrested in Eau Claire County

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain hits a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Cain 2 HRs, Woodruff sharp, Brewers beat Cubs 4-2 in 10
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, left, talks to...
UW posts Athletic Director job listing; here’s what it takes
Memorial volleyball 2021
Eau Claire Memorial Volleyball finds success in the alternate season
Ty Emberson to begin his professional hockey career