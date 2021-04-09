Advertisement

Biden administration blocks Medicaid work requirements

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has blocked former Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to require some childless adults to work to maintain Medicaid benefits.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent state health officials a letter Tuesday saying it was withdrawing approval for the work requirement for BadgerCare recipients.

The plan would have limited BadgerCare coverage to four years for able-bodied, childless adults ages 19 to 49 unless they worked or trained for a job.

The mandate was never implemented after health officials put it on hold. The letter states that the mandate would risk significant coverage losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police responded to a drive by shooting in the 2400 block of Sessions St.
Eau Claire Police respond to “drive-by-style shooting” along Sessions Street, students held inside temporarily
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
The Bear Creek Bar and Grill was destroyed in a fire on April 7, 2021.
Fire destroys Black Bear Bar and Grill near Augusta
Tuesday, the Cameron School Board voted stop requiring masks in school.
Cameron School District no longer requiring masks
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested Wednesday between Fairchild and Stanley by...
Two charged with human trafficking appear in court

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Federal appeals court sides with Evers over press access
Wisconsin Supreme Court says don’t purge voters from rolls
Sign at today's press conference reads "we demand social justice"
Formal complaint filed about Green Bay’s November election
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Kenosha, Wis., as...
Trump endorses Sen. Johnson, who hasn’t said if he plans to run
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) toured the southern border near McAllen, Texas with a group of GOP...
Rep. Tiffany tours southern border: ‘Every state is now a border state’