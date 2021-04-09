Advertisement

Bill would let AG file lawsuits over civil rights violations

Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Eau Claire Tuesday, talking about a lawsuit alleging one...
Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Eau Claire Tuesday, talking about a lawsuit alleging one company worsened the opioid epidemic.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Democratic lawmakers are introducing a bill that would allow Wisconsin’s attorney general to file lawsuits over civil rights violations.

Rep. Jimmy Anderson of Fitchburg and Sen. LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee introduced the proposal Thursday.

The bill would give the attorney general the power to investigate civil rights violations and file lawsuits if someone has engaged in a pattern of violating civil rights in housing, employment or education matters.

“We must ensure that, for every Wisconsinite, our civil rights are more than simply rights on paper,” said Kaul.

The bill would create fines of up to $50,000 for an initial violation and up to $100,000 for each subsequent violation within seven years.

The bill faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Attorneys general in states such as Arizona, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania already have a similar authority used to bring cases such as racial discrimination against employers, as well as racial discrimination against tenants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Eau Claire Police responded to a drive by shooting in the 2400 block of Sessions St.
Eau Claire Police respond to “drive-by-style shooting” along Sessions Street, students held inside temporarily
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Tuesday, the Cameron School Board voted stop requiring masks in school.
Cameron School District no longer requiring masks
Police Generic
Human trafficking suspects arrested in Eau Claire County

Latest News

UWEC holds virtual Viennese Ball
UW-Eau Claire’s Viennese Ball returns in virtual setting
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Eau Claire Memorial soccer battles La Crosse Central
SportScene 13 For Thursday, April 8th
Nonprofit Offers Hope for Finding Lost Dogs
Nonprofit Offers Hope for Finding Lost Dogs