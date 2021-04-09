Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning obliterates tree outside high school in Wis.

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUTOMA, Wis. (CNN) - A security camera caught a lightning strike destroying a tree outside a high school in Wisconsin.

The Wautoma Area School District said there were no injuries or property damage from the lightning strike Thursday, except for the tree.

The National Weather Service says this is a reminder of their warning slogan: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

