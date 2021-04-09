Advertisement

Federal appeals court sides with Evers over press access

Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic, at Blackhawk Technical College, in Janesville, on Feb. 10, 2021.(WMTV/Caroline Peterson)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers can exclude members of a conservative think tank from attending press briefings and keep them off his email list sent to other reporters, upholding a ruling from a lower court.

The MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Evers violated its staffers’ constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access.

But U.S. District Judge James Peterson in March 2020 rejected their arguments, saying MacIver can still report on what Evers does without being invited to his press briefings or being on his email distribution list. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld that decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police responded to a drive by shooting in the 2400 block of Sessions St.
Eau Claire Police respond to “drive-by-style shooting” along Sessions Street, students held inside temporarily
The Bear Creek Bar and Grill was destroyed in a fire on April 7, 2021.
Fire destroys Black Bear Bar and Grill near Augusta
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Tuesday, the Cameron School Board voted stop requiring masks in school.
Cameron School District no longer requiring masks
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested Wednesday between Fairchild and Stanley by...
Two charged with human trafficking appear in court

Latest News

Wisconsin Supreme Court says don’t purge voters from rolls
Sign at today's press conference reads "we demand social justice"
Formal complaint filed about Green Bay’s November election
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Kenosha, Wis., as...
Trump endorses Sen. Johnson, who hasn’t said if he plans to run
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) toured the southern border near McAllen, Texas with a group of GOP...
Rep. Tiffany tours southern border: ‘Every state is now a border state’