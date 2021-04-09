Health officials say mask-wearing helps decrease allergies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Gundersen Health System is giving you one more reason to wear a facemask, especially if you have allergies.

Allergist Samantha Knox says they’re seeing improvements in seasonal allergy symptoms while wearing a mask outdoors.

She adds thicker material is more effective for combatting pollen in the air, but wearing and cleaning your mask correctly will also help keep you safe.

“[You need to] wear [a mask] properly, making sure there’s a good seal around the nose so that we’re not getting the pollen coming in with a brisk wind,” Dr. Knox said. “[You should also} wash it regularly because if we allow pollens to accumulate and we’re not washing our reusable masks regularly we’re just going to end up putting more pollen in our face.”

Dr. Knox emphasizes taking your mask off properly by the ear loops to avoid pollen and other viruses.

The allergist recommends keeping windows closed, avoiding peak pollen counts during the day, and showering after being outdoors can reduce allergies, along with over-the-counter medications.

For those questioning the cause of their symptoms, Dr. Knox says itching and eye redness are more common with allergic reactions while a fever is not.

