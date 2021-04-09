Advertisement

How children and traveling play into herd immunity

A woman after getting her COVID-19 vaccine
A woman after getting her COVID-19 vaccine(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wearing a mask less or not at all and peeling those social distancing stickers off the floors will be the result of a term you are likely hearing more and more, but it can still be confusing. When talking about herd immunity, even Doctor Ken Johnson with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital admits it can be complex. He says how many people need to be immune to get there, all depends on how easily the virus spreads.

Dr. Johnson says for COVID-19, in its present form, 65 – 70% of people need to have immunity either by vaccination or by already having the virus.

Doctor Johnson also says herd immunity could affect travel, internationally at least, because it literally depends on the ‘herd’ that you are in.

A few weeks ago, Deputy State Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dyjk predicted Wisconsin will be able to reach herd immunity by this July! So, while we may reach herd immunity here in the badger state, other countries who are not vaccinating at the same rate can still put a person, who is not immune, at high risk.

Dr. Johnson also says it is important to keep in mind, the ability to vaccinate children plays a major role in the overall timeline.

“If you think about it twenty to thirty percent of our population in under the age of sixteen which means if you want to get to seventy percent pretty much everybody else needs to get it. So pretty much until we can start immunizing people under sixteen it’s going to challenging to get to that seventy percent.”

Dr. Johnson says getting to herd immunity quickly is important as more variants begin to emerge. He says the more replication of a virus - the more likely it is that a dangerous variant will occur.

