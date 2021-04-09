Lightning strike annihilates tree near Wautoma High School
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - A lightning-strike Thursday morning shattered a tree at Wautoma High School in Waushara County.
Officials with the Wautoma Area School District say it happened just before 8:30 Thursday morning. No injuries were reported and the district tells NewsChannel 7 that there was no other damage to property other than the tree.
The US National Weather Service out of Green Bay posted the video to Facebook and warned people to follow the NWS slogan “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors.”
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.