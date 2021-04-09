Longtime WPR host, manager Kallenbach retires Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dean Kallenbach, who has been a regional manager for Wisconsin Public Radio in Eau Claire since 1990, will retire on Friday, April 9.

Kallenbach’s retirement comes after a 46-year career working in radio and television, most of it in western Wisconsin.

The Hillsdale, Wis. native began his career after finishing studies at Barron High School, working at WJMC-FM in Rice Lake, Wis. while he attended the University of Wisconsin-Barron County. After graduating from UW-Barron County, Kallenbach took on multiple media roles during his time at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, working on the university-run WSUP-FM as well as time as a reporter for WDBQ-AM in Dubuque, Iowa.

After graduation, Kallenbach made his way back to northern Wisconsin, taking director roles at radio stations in Antigo, Wis. and Rice Lake before moving over to television for over two years at WSAW-TV in Wausau.

Kallenbach’s tenure with WPR started in 1986 as a reporter and host for the WPR at the University of Wisconsin-Stout before the WPR bureau moved to Eau Claire in 1990, where he was named WPR Regional Manager.

In addition to his broadcast work, including ventures such as hosting The West Side on WUEC-FM and working as a member of the board of directors for the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Kallenbach has also been an advocate for community service and non-profit organizations in the Chippewa Valley.

Kallenbach expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work in a career he enjoyed for 46 years, according to a news release.

Clara Neupert, who had previously worked as an intern for Kallenbach at WPR, will become the interim host for The West Side on WUEC-FM.

