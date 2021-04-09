Advertisement

LORI FRAZIER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 9, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis.

I would like to nominate my sister, Lori Frazier, for the Sunshine Award.  There is no better friend than a sister and no better sister than you.  You have always been there for me and you are someone I can turn to.  You have taught me the true meaning of love and sisterhood and you have always loved me unconditionally like only a sister could.  I love my special sister, BFF.  I am lucky to have a sister as beautiful as you.  You are my best friend, Lori.  I want you to know how much I love you.

Melinda Rohde

