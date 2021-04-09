Advertisement

The Dairy State could soon have a state cheese

By Eric Crest
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WGBA/NBC) - In Wisconsin, where cheese is king, two state lawmakers have introduced a bill to make Colby the official state cheese.

While Wisconsin has a state beverage - milk, of course - and a state domestic animal - not surprisingly, a dairy cow - it has never picked its state cheese. Now, Colby is up for the honor. However, the cheese lovers aren’t so sure, many of them having their own favorites.

“I don’t think that we have a true state cheese and I think that’s because every cheese that comes from Wisconsin is amazing,” said Tracy Foss, in the motherly way where she doesn’t exactly name a favorite. She runs the Cheese Counter, in Plymouth, which sells hundreds of varieties of cheese.

The Cheese Counter, in Plymouth, Wisconsin.
The Cheese Counter, in Plymouth, Wisconsin.(WGBA via NBC)

Others from the cheese capital of the world, however, aren’t so reserved, sparking the great Dairy State debate. many aren’t sure what to think of Colby being the front runner for a claim to fame that could go to any type.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police responded to a drive by shooting in the 2400 block of Sessions St.
Eau Claire Police respond to “drive-by-style shooting” along Sessions Street, students held inside temporarily
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
The Bear Creek Bar and Grill was destroyed in a fire on April 7, 2021.
Fire destroys Black Bear Bar and Grill near Augusta
Tuesday, the Cameron School Board voted stop requiring masks in school.
Cameron School District no longer requiring masks
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested Wednesday between Fairchild and Stanley by...
Two charged with human trafficking appear in court

Latest News

State health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for a second day in a...
Wisconsin records over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day
A gavel.
Biden administration blocks Medicaid work requirements
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison
Rep. Kind introduces bill to address state’s veterinary shortage