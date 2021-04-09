Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire’s Viennese Ball returns in virtual setting

Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After being scrubbed last year, UW-Eau Claire’s Viennese Ball returned Thursday night in a virtual setting.

The hour-long program tried to deliver the authentic Viennese Ball experience, even if the crowds were unable to gather.

The event serves as a fundraiser for student scholarships.

If you missed out Thursday night, the program will play again Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

UWEC is hoping to bring the Viennese Ball back to the Davies Student Center next year.

