VACCINE TEAM: Do you need an appointment for the vaccine clinic at Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie?

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - QUESTION: Do you need to make an appointment for the vaccine clinic at Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie?

ANSWER: Yes. Appointments are required for the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church (3211 N. 50th Avenue). Prevea encourages patients and members of the public to create a MyPrevea account. Click here to create an account as this is where vaccine scheduling is available. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to sign up for a MyPrevea account or to receive a vaccine at the Prevea community vaccination location.

You can also call 1-(833)-344-4373 for assistance. Appointment availability is dependent on available vaccine supply that is provided by Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

