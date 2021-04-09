VACCINE TEAM: Do you need an appointment for the vaccine clinic at Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie?

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - QUESTION: Do you need to make an appointment for the vaccine clinic at Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie?

ANSWER: Yes. Appointments are required for the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church (3211 N. 50th Avenue). Prevea encourages patients and members of the public to create a MyPrevea account. Click here to create an account as this is where vaccine scheduling is available. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to sign up for a MyPrevea account or to receive a vaccine at the Prevea community vaccination location.

You can also call 1-(833)-344-4373 for assistance. Appointment availability is dependent on available vaccine supply that is provided by Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

