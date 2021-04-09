Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court says don’t purge voters from rolls

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Democrats on Friday and ruled that the state elections commission should not remove from the rolls voters flagged as possibly having moved.

The court’s 5-2 ruling means about 69,000 people on the list of likely movers will not have their voter registrations deactivated.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission released a statement shortly after the justices announced their decision, stating that commissioners and staff were still “analyzing” the verdict. It added a reaction from the commissioners may come later.

When the lawsuit was first brought in 2019, about 234,000 were on the list. Conservatives have been pushing for their removal for nearly two years.

Of those who remain, none voted in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The court said the job of removing voters from the rolls was up to local municipal elections officials, not the state commission.

