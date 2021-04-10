Buffalo County to host first dose vaccine clinic

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Buffalo County Public Health will have a first dose clinic the week of April 12 with immediate openings.

If you or someone you know would like to receive vaccine, please fill out the interest form. You’ll then receive a call to schedule your appointment.

You can click HERE to fill out the interest form.

As of April 9, 38.1 percent of Buffalo County community have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 26.4 percent have completed the vaccine series, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

For questions, please email.

