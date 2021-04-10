DHS: 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -More than one in six COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 804 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 584,739. 3,610 tests came back negative.

Almost 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,625.

Sixty more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 28,119.

The state reported four new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,676.

Vaccinations

Thirty-seven percent (2,133,220) of Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 1,386,707 or 24% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 3,394,835 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine % of County Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series % of County Barron 5,592 (+3) 76 15,339 34% 11,179 25% Buffalo 1,330 7 5,048 39% 3,627 28% Chippewa 7,222 (+4) 94 23,348 36% 16,133 25% Clark 3,180 (-1) 58 7,273 21% 5,210 15% Dunn 4,494 (+10) 31 13,446 30% 8,773 19% Eau Claire 11,329 (+9) 105 41,088 39% 28,853 28% Jackson 2,589 26 6,636 32% 4,838 23% La Crosse 12,511 (+7) 80 50,818 43% 32,510 28% Monroe 4,405 (+6) 37 13,631 30% 9,618 21% Pepin 823 7 2,513 35% 1,941 27% Rusk 1,274 (-1) 16 3,403 24% 2,477 18% Trempealeau 3,484 (+2) 39 12,141 41% 8,539 29% Vernon 1,890 (+3) 38 11,112 36% 7,700 25%

