DHS: 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -More than one in six COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.
The state reports an increase of 804 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 584,739. 3,610 tests came back negative.
Almost 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,625.
Sixty more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 28,119.
The state reported four new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,676.
Vaccinations
Thirty-seven percent (2,133,220) of Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 1,386,707 or 24% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 3,394,835 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.
County Data
|County
|# of COVID-19 cases
|Deaths
|At least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine
|% of County
|Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
|% of County
|Barron
|5,592 (+3)
|76
|15,339
|34%
|11,179
|25%
|Buffalo
|1,330
|7
|5,048
|39%
|3,627
|28%
|Chippewa
|7,222 (+4)
|94
|23,348
|36%
|16,133
|25%
|Clark
|3,180 (-1)
|58
|7,273
|21%
|5,210
|15%
|Dunn
|4,494 (+10)
|31
|13,446
|30%
|8,773
|19%
|Eau Claire
|11,329 (+9)
|105
|41,088
|39%
|28,853
|28%
|Jackson
|2,589
|26
|6,636
|32%
|4,838
|23%
|La Crosse
|12,511 (+7)
|80
|50,818
|43%
|32,510
|28%
|Monroe
|4,405 (+6)
|37
|13,631
|30%
|9,618
|21%
|Pepin
|823
|7
|2,513
|35%
|1,941
|27%
|Rusk
|1,274 (-1)
|16
|3,403
|24%
|2,477
|18%
|Trempealeau
|3,484 (+2)
|39
|12,141
|41%
|8,539
|29%
|Vernon
|1,890 (+3)
|38
|11,112
|36%
|7,700
|25%
